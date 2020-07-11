Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Gahanna, OH with move-in specials

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$856
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
933 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
34 Units Available
Little Turtle
The Garratt by Cortland
5415 Turtle Station Way, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1494 sqft
Located in the top-rated Westerville School District and near popular recreation spots, our Cortland community offers a world of opportunity in the heart of Little Turtle.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
West Albany
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$919
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
13 Units Available
Little Turtle
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$800
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
800 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Reynoldsburg
1713 Blacklick Creek Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1393 sqft
Redwood Reynoldsburg is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 10 at 05:00pm
$
4 Units Available
Central College
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1377 sqft
Single-story units with walk-in closets, pantries and den spaces. Within minutes of I-270 and Hoosier Reservoir Park and close to dining, shopping and movie theaters.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Worthington Highlands
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$980
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$916
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,212
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1464 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
250 High
250 South High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,430
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1225 sqft
Located near area freeways for an easy commute. Next to the Columbus Commons. On-site fitness center, secured parking garage, and rooftop lounge with panoramic views. Gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Worthington Park
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
131 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Library Park
383 Oak Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$890
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
977 sqft
Located in Downtown Columbus and right next door to the Columbus Metropolitan Library, Library Park Apartments, a Pizzuti Development, delivers a prime locale near I-670/I-70, along with a variety of fully renovated studio, one-, and two-bedroom
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
22 Units Available
Gravity
500 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$965
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gravity in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
3 Units Available
Victorian Village
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$2,060
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1072 sqft
Spacious apartments located close to I-75 and I-696 near Macomb Mall and Lake St. Clair. Cable-ready units with fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas and extra storage.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$927
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1412 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
20 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,231
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
1889 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
Italian Village
Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
Welcome to Harrison Park Apartments in Columbus, OH, the luxury community that will end your apartment search. Now leasing one, and two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 705 sq. ft. to 1155 sq. ft.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
6 Units Available
Springbourne
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
City Guide for Gahanna, OH

The Herb Capital of Ohio, Gahanna has a long history of growing and cultivating herbs as well as providing the average American with a much-needed education on the wide variety of herbaceous plants in our world. Don't know enough about herbs? Then visit the yearly Gahanna Herb Festival and celebrate your favorite savory plants.

Located in central Ohio's Franklin County, Gahanna has over 33,000 residents and consists of about 12 square miles. About 77 percent of residents are adults with higher incomes, but the filthy rich don't even have this city on their radar. Let them have their fancy towns! The cost of living here is lower than the national average, meaning you can make a nice life and still have money for beers and smokes. Oh, and since unemployment rates tend to be lower than the national average, you'll have no excuse to laze about watching bad television. Bummer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Gahanna, OH

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Gahanna apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Gahanna apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

