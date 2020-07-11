19 Apartments for rent in Gahanna, OH with move-in specials
The Herb Capital of Ohio, Gahanna has a long history of growing and cultivating herbs as well as providing the average American with a much-needed education on the wide variety of herbaceous plants in our world. Don't know enough about herbs? Then visit the yearly Gahanna Herb Festival and celebrate your favorite savory plants.
Located in central Ohio's Franklin County, Gahanna has over 33,000 residents and consists of about 12 square miles. About 77 percent of residents are adults with higher incomes, but the filthy rich don't even have this city on their radar. Let them have their fancy towns! The cost of living here is lower than the national average, meaning you can make a nice life and still have money for beers and smokes. Oh, and since unemployment rates tend to be lower than the national average, you'll have no excuse to laze about watching bad television. Bummer. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Gahanna apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Gahanna apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.