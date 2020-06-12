16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Toledo, OH

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
31 Units Available
Chelsea Place Apartments
4430 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1260 sqft
Peaceful apartment community with a variety of floor plans, 24-hour fitness center, pool and valet service. E-payments accepted for rent. Apartments feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Reynolds Corners
20 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments & Townhomes
1009 N Holland Sylvania Road, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$940
994 sqft
Comfortable homes with in-unit laundry and private patios/balconies. Community offers residents access to garage parking, a pool, and fitness center. Close to I-475. Explore nature at Swan Creek Preserve Metropark during free time.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
East Toledo
221 Units Available
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
Derby Village is located in Toledo, Ohio and offers beautiful 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. You will never be out of reach of the things you need.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
4032 Garden Estates Dr
4032 Garden Estates Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Slyvania Talmadge area - Property Id: 247663 Nice, large 2 bedroom, 2 full tile bathroom apartment. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. One car detached garage with remote included. Lots of storage in apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Toledo
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Perrysburg
19 Units Available
Perry's Crossing Apartments
1000 Valley Bluff Dr, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1014 sqft
Units feature open living space, wood-burning fireplace and dishwasher. Community offers residents swimming pool, fitness center, basketball and tennis. Located in Historic Downtown Perrysburg, close to shopping at the Town Center.
Results within 5 miles of Toledo
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
$
Perrysburg
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road
25400 Fort Meigs Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1294 sqft
Redwood® Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road
28863 Oregon Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1162 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive
26800 Woodmont Dr, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1294 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive is one of Perrysburg’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Oregon
4744 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1206 sqft
Redwood Oregon is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sylvania
3017 Coffeetree Lane, Sylvania, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1331 sqft
Off Hwy 20 just blocks from outdoor recreation at Secor Metropark. Pet-friendly units with vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, vinyl flooring, kitchen pantries, and private garages.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Temperance
Contact for Availability
Redwood Temperance
1046 Sanctuary Way, Temperance, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1283 sqft
Conveniently located just off Lewis Avenue and adjacent to Monroe County Community College. Connections for full-sized washers and dryers, two full bathrooms and energy-efficient construction.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
Perrysburg
22 Units Available
Waterstone Landing
12315 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1029 sqft
Nestled within easy walking distance of the open-air shopping and fine dining of Levis Commons; minutes from Historic Downtown Perrysburg and I-75/I-475. Beautifully landscaped grounds and a fully-equipped clubhouse create an inviting atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Perrysburg
12 Units Available
Mosaic at Levis Commons
1000 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1075 sqft
A stunning, new community near Levis Commons shopping center. Luxurious interiors including an open concept floor plan. Onsite lounge, pool, and sundeck. Pet-friendly. Energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Maumee
6853 Deer Ridge Rd, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1294 sqft
Redwood Maumee is one of Maumee’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached 2-car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Toledo

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
801 Catalina Cove
801 Catalina Cv, Luna Pier, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1034 sqft
For Rent: Spacious 2-story Condo In The beautiful Luna Pier! Lake views. Open First Floor Layout Includes Large Living & Kitchen w/ a Pantry & All Kitchen Appliances Included. Upstairs Has Two Large bedrooms, Each With a Closet.

June 2020 Toledo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Toledo Rent Report. Toledo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Toledo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Toledo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Toledo Rent Report. Toledo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Toledo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Toledo rents increased slightly over the past month

Toledo rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Toledo stand at $595 for a one-bedroom apartment and $778 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Toledo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Toledo, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Toledo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Toledo has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Toledo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Toledo's median two-bedroom rent of $778 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Toledo.
    • While rents in Toledo remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Toledo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Toledo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

