All apartments in Toledo
Find more places like 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Toledo, OH
/
5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1
Last updated May 28 2020 at 1:10 AM

5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1

5943 Walnut Circle Drive · (567) 703-8123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Toledo
See all
Reynolds Corners
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5943 Walnut Circle Drive, Toledo, OH 43615
Reynolds Corners

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Welcome to Walnut Woods! We are a community located in Toledo, OH nestled in a beautiful park like setting offering 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes and 2 & 3 bedroom townhomes. Our pet friendly community features a swimming pool, intercom-controlled entrances and over-sized floor plans. Our residents have quick and easy access to I-475, I-75, Ohio turnpike, and US 23. Tarta public transportation located nearby.

Schools: Bus pickup for Springfield High, Springfield Middle School, Holland Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1 have any available units?
5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1 has a unit available for $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
What amenities does 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1 have?
Some of 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1 currently offering any rent specials?
5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1 is pet friendly.
Does 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1 offer parking?
Yes, 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1 does offer parking.
Does 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1 have a pool?
Yes, 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1 has a pool.
Does 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1 have accessible units?
No, 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive
Toledo, OH 43615
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr
Toledo, OH 43615
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr
Toledo, OH 43615
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive
Toledo, OH 43605
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct
Toledo, OH 43614
Chelsea Place Apartments
4430 N Holland Sylvania Rd
Toledo, OH 43623

Similar Pages

Toledo 1 BedroomsToledo 2 Bedrooms
Toledo Apartments with ParkingToledo Dog Friendly Apartments
Toledo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Perrysburg, OHYpsilanti, MIDearborn Heights, MIFindlay, OHMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI
South Lyon, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHWoodhaven, MIMelvindale, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Reynolds Corners
Southwyck

Apartments Near Colleges

Mercy College of OhioUniversity of Toledo
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity