5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool

Welcome to Walnut Woods! We are a community located in Toledo, OH nestled in a beautiful park like setting offering 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes and 2 & 3 bedroom townhomes. Our pet friendly community features a swimming pool, intercom-controlled entrances and over-sized floor plans. Our residents have quick and easy access to I-475, I-75, Ohio turnpike, and US 23. Tarta public transportation located nearby.



Schools: Bus pickup for Springfield High, Springfield Middle School, Holland Elementary