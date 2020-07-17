All apartments in Toledo
Find more places like 431 Starr Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Toledo, OH
/
431 Starr Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

431 Starr Ave

431 Starr Avenue · (512) 914-8560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Toledo
See all
East Toledo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

431 Starr Avenue, Toledo, OH 43605
East Toledo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Lot/ Land For Sale w/ Owner Financing - 431 Starr Ave,Toledo, OH 43605 3,500 sq Sale Price 10k - Need 1k Down !
Lot/ Land For Sale w/ Owner Financing

This lot affords you the ability to build the home you want at your own speed. You then choose the builder, materials, price, and schedule. It doesn't get more custom than that. Purchase this more than half acre lot and watch your future grow.

We welcome agents, we pay 3% and we offer discounts for cash purchase or purchases with more than 10% down.
This property can also be used for: Vacation, Investment, Build your dream, a Place to park your cars and much more.

Perfect to build on and a Great view, great location, great opportunity! Lot/Land to build On OR use as a parking lot..

(RLNE2746719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Starr Ave have any available units?
431 Starr Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Toledo, OH.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
Is 431 Starr Ave currently offering any rent specials?
431 Starr Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Starr Ave pet-friendly?
No, 431 Starr Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toledo.
Does 431 Starr Ave offer parking?
Yes, 431 Starr Ave offers parking.
Does 431 Starr Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Starr Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Starr Ave have a pool?
No, 431 Starr Ave does not have a pool.
Does 431 Starr Ave have accessible units?
No, 431 Starr Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Starr Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Starr Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Starr Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Starr Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 431 Starr Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct
Toledo, OH 43614
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr
Toledo, OH 43615
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive
Toledo, OH 43605
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive
Toledo, OH 43615

Similar Pages

Toledo 1 BedroomsToledo 2 Bedrooms
Toledo Apartments with ParkingToledo Dog Friendly Apartments
Toledo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MIDearborn, MIPerrysburg, OH
Novi, MIYpsilanti, MIFindlay, OHBowling Green, OHMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI
Monroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHWoodhaven, MISouth Lyon, MIMelvindale, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Reynolds CornersSouthwyck
East Toledo

Apartments Near Colleges

Mercy College of OhioUniversity of Toledo
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity