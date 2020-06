Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Slyvania Talmadge area - Property Id: 247663



Nice, large 2 bedroom, 2 full tile bathroom apartment.

Laundry room with full size washer and dryer included.

One car detached garage with remote included.

Lots of storage in apartment. Front room has large slider opens to patio. Close to a lot of shopping. Close to I475.

Apartment building is very quiet. Each apartment has their own private front door with a porch light.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247663

Property Id 247663



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5654292)