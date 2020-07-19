220 East Pearl Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cute three bedroom one bath with front porch for rent. Rear parking. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include:



* Spacious working kitchen

* Appliances include Range, Fridge and Dishwasher

* Close to Highland Park and the Toledo Zoo

* New Furnace, Hot Water

* New Flooring



To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.

Application fee is $35 per person 18 or older. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and water. Pets accepted at a monthly cost of $35 each.



Brokered and Advertised by LaPlante Real Estate.

Information deemed accurate but not guaranteed.