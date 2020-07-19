All apartments in Toledo
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:04 AM

220 East Pearl Street

220 East Pearl Street · (419) 346-3638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 East Pearl Street, Toledo, OH 43608
Lagrange

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1362 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute three bedroom one bath with front porch for rent. Rear parking. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include:

* Spacious working kitchen
* Appliances include Range, Fridge and Dishwasher
* Close to Highland Park and the Toledo Zoo
* New Furnace, Hot Water
* New Flooring

To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.
Application fee is $35 per person 18 or older. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and water. Pets accepted at a monthly cost of $35 each.

Brokered and Advertised by LaPlante Real Estate.
Information deemed accurate but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 East Pearl Street have any available units?
220 East Pearl Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 East Pearl Street have?
Some of 220 East Pearl Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 East Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 East Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 East Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 East Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toledo.
Does 220 East Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 220 East Pearl Street offers parking.
Does 220 East Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 East Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 East Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 220 East Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 East Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 220 East Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 East Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 East Pearl Street has units with dishwashers.
