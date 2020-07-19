220 East Pearl Street

Amenities
Cute three bedroom one bath with front porch for rent. Rear parking. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include:
* Spacious working kitchen
* Appliances include Range, Fridge and Dishwasher
* Close to Highland Park and the Toledo Zoo
* New Furnace, Hot Water
* New Flooring
Application fee is $35 per person 18 or older. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and water. Pets accepted at a monthly cost of $35 each.
