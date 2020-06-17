1391 W Sylvania Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

We have 1 and 2 bedroom units available at Watermark Apartments in Toledo. Rent starts at $445/mo. with heat and water included in rental price. Located off of a busy road, near public bus route in the midst of plentiful food and shopping centers and convenience stores. TPS school district.



*Section 8 accepted



* Spacious floorplans



* Laundry facility on site



* Heat, water, sewer, and trash included



* Bus stop located nearby



Dogs are allowed at this property with a non-refundable $250 pet fee and an additional $25 per month pet fee. Cats are allowed at all of our properties for free.



Please call, text, or email to find out more information and to schedule a tour.



Beal Properties

2800 W Central Ave, Suite A

Toledo, OH 43606

(419)721-6490 (text)



GoBeal.com



(RLNE4185590)