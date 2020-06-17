All apartments in Toledo
Find more places like 1391 W Sylvania Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Toledo, OH
/
1391 W Sylvania Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1391 W Sylvania Ave

1391 West Sylvania Avenue · (419) 721-6490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Toledo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1391 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH 43612
Five Points - Library Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit One Bedroom · Avail. now

$475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit Two Bedroom · Avail. now

$595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
We have 1 and 2 bedroom units available at Watermark Apartments in Toledo. Rent starts at $445/mo. with heat and water included in rental price. Located off of a busy road, near public bus route in the midst of plentiful food and shopping centers and convenience stores. TPS school district.

*Section 8 accepted

* Spacious floorplans

* Laundry facility on site

* Heat, water, sewer, and trash included

* Bus stop located nearby

Dogs are allowed at this property with a non-refundable $250 pet fee and an additional $25 per month pet fee. Cats are allowed at all of our properties for free.

Please call, text, or email to find out more information and to schedule a tour.

Beal Properties
2800 W Central Ave, Suite A
Toledo, OH 43606
(419)721-6490 (text)

GoBeal.com

(RLNE4185590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1391 W Sylvania Ave have any available units?
1391 W Sylvania Ave has 2 units available starting at $475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
Is 1391 W Sylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1391 W Sylvania Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1391 W Sylvania Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1391 W Sylvania Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1391 W Sylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 1391 W Sylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1391 W Sylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1391 W Sylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1391 W Sylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 1391 W Sylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1391 W Sylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 1391 W Sylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1391 W Sylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1391 W Sylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1391 W Sylvania Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1391 W Sylvania Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1391 W Sylvania Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive
Toledo, OH 43615
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr
Toledo, OH 43615
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr
Toledo, OH 43615
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive
Toledo, OH 43605
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct
Toledo, OH 43614
Chelsea Place Apartments
4430 N Holland Sylvania Rd
Toledo, OH 43623

Similar Pages

Toledo 1 BedroomsToledo 2 Bedrooms
Toledo Apartments with ParkingToledo Dog Friendly Apartments
Toledo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Perrysburg, OHYpsilanti, MIDearborn Heights, MIFindlay, OHMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI
South Lyon, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHWoodhaven, MIMelvindale, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Reynolds Corners
Southwyck

Apartments Near Colleges

Mercy College of OhioUniversity of Toledo
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity