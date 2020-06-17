1391 W Sylvania Ave

Amenities
We have 1 and 2 bedroom units available at Watermark Apartments in Toledo. Rent starts at $445/mo. with heat and water included in rental price. Located off of a busy road, near public bus route in the midst of plentiful food and shopping centers and convenience stores. TPS school district.
*Section 8 accepted
* Spacious floorplans
* Laundry facility on site
* Heat, water, sewer, and trash included
* Bus stop located nearby
Dogs are allowed at this property with a non-refundable $250 pet fee and an additional $25 per month pet fee. Cats are allowed at all of our properties for free.
Please call, text, or email to find out more information and to schedule a tour.
Beal Properties
2800 W Central Ave, Suite A
Toledo, OH 43606
(419)721-6490 (text)
GoBeal.com
(RLNE4185590)