3678 Darrow Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

No showings until after May 25. Charming Colonial in pristine condition. Formal living and dining, eat in kitchen plus office with 1/2 bath on first floor. 4 bedrooms on second floor, spacious open third floor, finished lower level walk out includes rec room or fifth bedroom with full bath plus room for storage and laundry room. Updates since 2005 include: new kitchen and 3 bathrooms, roof, windows, HVAC, panel box, carpet and paint. One car garage but plenty of parking. .7 acre. Zoned business/residential allowing possible business in home. No smokers. No pets. First month, last month and security deposit required. Credit check, criminal check, eviction check, income verification. Must have minimum credit score of 700. All adult occupants must submit application. Landlord is owner /realtor.