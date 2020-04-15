All apartments in Stow
Find more places like 3678 Darrow Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stow, OH
/
3678 Darrow Rd
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:11 PM

3678 Darrow Rd

3678 Darrow Road · (330) 686-1644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stow
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3678 Darrow Road, Stow, OH 44224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
No showings until after May 25. Charming Colonial in pristine condition. Formal living and dining, eat in kitchen plus office with 1/2 bath on first floor. 4 bedrooms on second floor, spacious open third floor, finished lower level walk out includes rec room or fifth bedroom with full bath plus room for storage and laundry room. Updates since 2005 include: new kitchen and 3 bathrooms, roof, windows, HVAC, panel box, carpet and paint. One car garage but plenty of parking. .7 acre. Zoned business/residential allowing possible business in home. No smokers. No pets. First month, last month and security deposit required. Credit check, criminal check, eviction check, income verification. Must have minimum credit score of 700. All adult occupants must submit application. Landlord is owner /realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3678 Darrow Rd have any available units?
3678 Darrow Rd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3678 Darrow Rd have?
Some of 3678 Darrow Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3678 Darrow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3678 Darrow Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3678 Darrow Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3678 Darrow Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stow.
Does 3678 Darrow Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3678 Darrow Rd does offer parking.
Does 3678 Darrow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3678 Darrow Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3678 Darrow Rd have a pool?
No, 3678 Darrow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3678 Darrow Rd have accessible units?
No, 3678 Darrow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3678 Darrow Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3678 Darrow Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3678 Darrow Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3678 Darrow Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3678 Darrow Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd
Stow, OH 44224
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive
Stow, OH 44224
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr
Stow, OH 44224
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd
Stow, OH 44224
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr
Stow, OH 44224

Similar Pages

Stow 1 BedroomsStow 2 Bedrooms
Stow Apartments with ParkingStow Apartments with Pool
Stow Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH
Euclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity