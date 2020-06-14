/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM
38 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stow, OH
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
539 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
40 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
835 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
8 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
700 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
Results within 1 mile of Stow
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mud Brook
3 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,038
1020 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Results within 5 miles of Stow
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
26 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,235
841 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
4 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
793 sqft
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Merriman Valley
7 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
694 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
Chapel Hill
104 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
20 Ranch Rd 1
20 Ranch Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
Ranch rd - Property Id: 224559 Tours availability Tuesday, 3-10 @5pm Newly renovated, one bedroom, one bath townhouse apartment.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Tallmadge Avenue
1 Unit Available
1300 Bailey Rd
1300 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$645
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 212383 Beautiful one bedroom one bath apartment. Refrigerator, range and air conditioning included. Coin operated laundry in building. Please call to set up a time to tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1667 - Pelican
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1643 - Pelican
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1623 Hampton Knoll Dr
1623 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
870 sqft
1623 - Robin
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1827 Hampton Knoll Dr
1827 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
870 sqft
1827 - Robin Deluxe
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1651 Hampton Knoll Dr
1651 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
870 sqft
1651 - Robin
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1567 Hampton Knoll Dr
1567 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1567 - Pelican SPECIAL $925
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
1724 Sackett Ave
1724 Sackett Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
1724 Sackett Ave #UP, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 is a great 2nd floor apartment that is 1 bedroom that is longer than width close to 14' x 8' with a walk-in closet with 4 hanging bars and shoe rack, linen closet included with full bath that is bright
Results within 10 miles of Stow
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
801 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
920 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
3 Units Available
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
17 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,145
806 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
University Park
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
