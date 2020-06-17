All apartments in Springfield
Last updated April 5 2020 at 7:25 PM

320 W Euclid Ave

320 West Euclid Avenue · (937) 688-4304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

320 West Euclid Avenue, Springfield, OH 45506

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 320 W Euclid Ave · Avail. now

$595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Three bedrooms, one and one half bathroom single in Springfield. - Three bedrooms, one and one half bathroom single in Springfield.

Resident is responsible for gas, electric, water and trash

This is a non-smoking unit

Section 8 is not accepted at this property

Renters insurance is required. Options are available with our office.

Pets are permitted at this property with a non-refundable pet deposit and monthly fee. The deposit and monthly fees are determined by management after the application has been approved.

Applicants must provide a completed application for it to be processed by management. This includes all questions on the application answered, the most recent 3 full months of pay stubs and a money order for the application fee.

The application fee is $40 per person if paid in the office and $45 per person if paid online. However, we do offer a discount if more than one person applies together in the office! ($60 for 2 people and $100 for 3 people.)

In order to be approved, potential residents must have a monthly income three times larger than the rent amount, be eviction free, and pass our background check.

Please contact our office for a showing!

(RLNE2874463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 W Euclid Ave have any available units?
320 W Euclid Ave has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 320 W Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
320 W Euclid Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 W Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 W Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 320 W Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 320 W Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 320 W Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 W Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 W Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 320 W Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 320 W Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 320 W Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 320 W Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 W Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 W Euclid Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 W Euclid Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
