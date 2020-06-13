/
sidney
9 Apartments for rent in Sidney, OH📍
Towne Center Apartments
115 North Highland Avenue, Sidney, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE1906446)
805 Dingman Street
805 Dingman Street, Sidney, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
792 sqft
Single family house located 5 minutes from downtown Sidney. Newly renovated with laminate floors and carpeting in the bedrooms. Bedrooms have large closets. Laundry chute. The full basement has w/d hook-up and is available for storage.
121 W. Poplar Street, # 404
121 West Poplar Street, Sidney, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$730
816 sqft
Family living at its best. Bright and cheery smoke free unit with extra large 1+ bedroom and 1 bath apartment. Additional room off of bedroom could be used as child's bedroom or office. Outdoor smoking area w/ picnic table.
1120 milligan Avenue
1120 Milligan Court, Sidney, OH
Studio
$2,000
1500 sqft
Approximately 1500 sq. ft. for lease. Nice reception area, separate men's and women's restrooms, 6 offices and numerous workstations. Utilities are included in this lease rate.
171 S Lester Avenue
171 S Lester Ave, Sidney, OH
Studio
$4,000
9485 sqft
Unheard of lease rate of only $5 per square foot for office space and heated and cooled shop space. 171 S.
1445 Vandemark Road
1445 North Vandemark Road, Sidney, OH
Studio
$1,800
5160 sqft
Located on a high traffic and high visibility road, this building is excellent for retail or office applications. Presently being used as a 2100 sq ft office/showroom with 18' eves.
806 W Russell Road
806 West Russell Road, Sidney, OH
Studio
$595
629 sqft
office space in high visibility area, great location and easy access to Interstate $595 plus triple net
200 E High St
200 East High Street, Piqua, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1500 sqft
High ceilings, huge rooms, this 3-bedroom apartment on the bottom floor is ready for your family. Washer and dryer hookups in the kitchen with ample cabinet and closet space throughout.
9163 N Co Rd 25A
9163 Sidney Road, Piqua, OH
Studio
$2,000
1495 sqft
Ready to rent with this professional office space in very desirable area. Features 4 private offices along with waiting area and reception rooms. All utilities are included in rent.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sidney rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,520.
Some of the colleges located in the Sidney area include University of Dayton, Sinclair Community College, Wittenberg University, and Wright State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sidney from include Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, Springfield, and Miamisburg.