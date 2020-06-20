All apartments in Solon
5868 Glasgow Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5868 Glasgow Lane

5868 Glasgow Lane · (440) 346-5407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5868 Glasgow Lane, Solon, OH 44139

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5868 Glasgow Lane · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 4647 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
House in Chagrin Highlands for Rent - Custom built contemporary 4 bedrooms 4 full and 2 half bath colonial on a quiet, private cul-de-sac street in picturesque Chagrin Highlands. Beautiful two story Great Room with wood burning fireplace and wall of windows leading to a large deck with amazing nature views of Aurora Creek surroundings. First floor also features a bedroom, full bathroom, office, eat-in kitchen, dining room and a bar off the Great room. Second floor Master suite has two large walk-in closets, glamour bath and a balcony overlooking park-like setting backyard. Full finished walk-out lower level is great for entertaining. Zoned Heating and A/C.

Great Room 25 x 23 First Floor Wood Flooring
Eat-in Kitchen 24 x 15 First Floor Ceramic Flooring
Dining Room 14 x 14 First Floor Laminate
Foyer 17 x 10 First Floor Ceramic
Laundry Room 12 x 10 First Floor Ceramic
Office 14 x 13 First Floor Wood
Bedroom 16 x 12 First Floor Laminate

Master Bedroom 22 x 17 Second Floor Carpet
Bedroom 14 x 14 Second Floor Carpet
Bedroom 13 x 12 Second Floor Carpet

Gym Area 21 x 13 Lower Level Carpet
Recreation Room 40 x 23 Lower Level Carpet

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5868 Glasgow Lane have any available units?
5868 Glasgow Lane has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5868 Glasgow Lane have?
Some of 5868 Glasgow Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5868 Glasgow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5868 Glasgow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5868 Glasgow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5868 Glasgow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solon.
Does 5868 Glasgow Lane offer parking?
No, 5868 Glasgow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5868 Glasgow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5868 Glasgow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5868 Glasgow Lane have a pool?
No, 5868 Glasgow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5868 Glasgow Lane have accessible units?
No, 5868 Glasgow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5868 Glasgow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5868 Glasgow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5868 Glasgow Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5868 Glasgow Lane has units with air conditioning.
