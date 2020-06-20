5868 Glasgow Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry

House in Chagrin Highlands for Rent - Custom built contemporary 4 bedrooms 4 full and 2 half bath colonial on a quiet, private cul-de-sac street in picturesque Chagrin Highlands. Beautiful two story Great Room with wood burning fireplace and wall of windows leading to a large deck with amazing nature views of Aurora Creek surroundings. First floor also features a bedroom, full bathroom, office, eat-in kitchen, dining room and a bar off the Great room. Second floor Master suite has two large walk-in closets, glamour bath and a balcony overlooking park-like setting backyard. Full finished walk-out lower level is great for entertaining. Zoned Heating and A/C.



Great Room 25 x 23 First Floor Wood Flooring

Eat-in Kitchen 24 x 15 First Floor Ceramic Flooring

Dining Room 14 x 14 First Floor Laminate

Foyer 17 x 10 First Floor Ceramic

Laundry Room 12 x 10 First Floor Ceramic

Office 14 x 13 First Floor Wood

Bedroom 16 x 12 First Floor Laminate



Master Bedroom 22 x 17 Second Floor Carpet

Bedroom 14 x 14 Second Floor Carpet

Bedroom 13 x 12 Second Floor Carpet



Gym Area 21 x 13 Lower Level Carpet

Recreation Room 40 x 23 Lower Level Carpet



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788576)