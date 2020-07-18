19825 Winslow Rd

Amenities

Remodeled third floor unit in eastern Shaker. New paint, carpet, kitchenette and refreshed bathroom. The unit has all new windows and two new window unit air conditioners. The kitchenette has an apartment size refrigerator with freezer. Per the city, no stove/oven/range are allowed to be used in this unit. Ready to move in and enjoy. Van Aken district is right around the corner -- Shaker's premier shopping, dining and social spot! Convenient to rapid transit. Shaker is one of the most sought after cities in Cleveland - tranquil, yet cosmopolitan and a distinctive suburb. The City has a national reputation for excellence in city services, architecture, natural beauty and superior public education. Short commute to downtown Cleveland. Just minutes to Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals, and Cleveland Clinic. Abundant cultural riches including many museums and the Cleveland Orchestra at University Circle, ever-growing business community and world-class health care institutions. This location is outstanding: Steps to rapid line, shopping, duck pond, library and Shaker's new Van Aken District! Tenant only pays electric, all other utilities are included.