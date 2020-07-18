All apartments in Shaker Heights
19825 Winslow Rd

19825 Winslow Road · (216) 407-7249
Location

19825 Winslow Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Sussex

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$675

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled third floor unit in eastern Shaker. New paint, carpet, kitchenette and refreshed bathroom. The unit has all new windows and two new window unit air conditioners. The kitchenette has an apartment size refrigerator with freezer. Per the city, no stove/oven/range are allowed to be used in this unit. Ready to move in and enjoy. Van Aken district is right around the corner -- Shaker's premier shopping, dining and social spot! Convenient to rapid transit. Shaker is one of the most sought after cities in Cleveland - tranquil, yet cosmopolitan and a distinctive suburb. The City has a national reputation for excellence in city services, architecture, natural beauty and superior public education. Short commute to downtown Cleveland. Just minutes to Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals, and Cleveland Clinic. Abundant cultural riches including many museums and the Cleveland Orchestra at University Circle, ever-growing business community and world-class health care institutions. This location is outstanding: Steps to rapid line, shopping, duck pond, library and Shaker's new Van Aken District! Tenant only pays electric, all other utilities are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19825 Winslow Rd have any available units?
19825 Winslow Rd has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19825 Winslow Rd have?
Some of 19825 Winslow Rd's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19825 Winslow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
19825 Winslow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19825 Winslow Rd pet-friendly?
No, 19825 Winslow Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shaker Heights.
Does 19825 Winslow Rd offer parking?
Yes, 19825 Winslow Rd offers parking.
Does 19825 Winslow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19825 Winslow Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19825 Winslow Rd have a pool?
Yes, 19825 Winslow Rd has a pool.
Does 19825 Winslow Rd have accessible units?
No, 19825 Winslow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 19825 Winslow Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 19825 Winslow Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19825 Winslow Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19825 Winslow Rd has units with air conditioning.
