Last updated May 8 2020 at 11:43 AM

22004 River Oaks Dr

22004 River Oaks Dr · (216) 916-7778
Location

22004 River Oaks Dr, Rocky River, OH 44116
Rocky River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold@gmail.com with any questions or offers. - We will have other one bedrooms with the same layout coming soon! This unit is pink, you will be able to Pick your color or accent wall to add your own style!Great location! Close to Shopping, RTA, I-90. Rocky River Reservation minutes away. Free, Water, and Garage parking. Enjoy the park like setting right in your own back yard. With BBQ grills, picnic tables, and courtyard to relax. Dogs and cat's welcome, and great management. Call us today for an appointment and let us make our home, your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22004 River Oaks Dr have any available units?
22004 River Oaks Dr has a unit available for $645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22004 River Oaks Dr have?
Some of 22004 River Oaks Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22004 River Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22004 River Oaks Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22004 River Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 22004 River Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 22004 River Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 22004 River Oaks Dr does offer parking.
Does 22004 River Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22004 River Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22004 River Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 22004 River Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 22004 River Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 22004 River Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22004 River Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 22004 River Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22004 River Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 22004 River Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22004 River Oaks Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

