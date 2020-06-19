22004 River Oaks Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold@gmail.com with any questions or offers. - We will have other one bedrooms with the same layout coming soon! This unit is pink, you will be able to Pick your color or accent wall to add your own style!Great location! Close to Shopping, RTA, I-90. Rocky River Reservation minutes away. Free, Water, and Garage parking. Enjoy the park like setting right in your own back yard. With BBQ grills, picnic tables, and courtyard to relax. Dogs and cat's welcome, and great management. Call us today for an appointment and let us make our home, your home!