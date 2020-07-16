All apartments in Rocky River
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

19239 Story Rd

19239 Story Road · (216) 916-7778
Location

19239 Story Road, Rocky River, OH 44116
Rocky River

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please contact Megan Pettine @ 330-888-3514 / Megan@ezsalesteam.com with any questions or offers. - Old world Rocky River charm with a modern twist. This home has been rebuilt from the ground up. Enter the front door to a dramatic open airy floor plan that offers 9ft ceilings, hardwood floors, fresh neutral paint, shutters. Entertainers dream kitchen open to great room and dining room. Granite, Coffee stained cabinets, Glass tile back splash flank the kitchen. First Floor laundry and half bath. Second floor offers 9ft ceilings, a generous sized master bedroom, bath and closet. The loft area is ideal for small work space and study area. two additional bedrooms and full bath have all been completely updated. Basement has been waterproofed along with new HVAC, Electrical and plumbing through out. This home will not disappoint!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19239 Story Rd have any available units?
19239 Story Rd has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19239 Story Rd have?
Some of 19239 Story Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19239 Story Rd currently offering any rent specials?
19239 Story Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19239 Story Rd pet-friendly?
No, 19239 Story Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocky River.
Does 19239 Story Rd offer parking?
Yes, 19239 Story Rd offers parking.
Does 19239 Story Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19239 Story Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19239 Story Rd have a pool?
No, 19239 Story Rd does not have a pool.
Does 19239 Story Rd have accessible units?
No, 19239 Story Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 19239 Story Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19239 Story Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 19239 Story Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19239 Story Rd has units with air conditioning.
