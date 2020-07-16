19239 Story Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Please contact Megan Pettine @ 330-888-3514 / Megan@ezsalesteam.com with any questions or offers. - Old world Rocky River charm with a modern twist. This home has been rebuilt from the ground up. Enter the front door to a dramatic open airy floor plan that offers 9ft ceilings, hardwood floors, fresh neutral paint, shutters. Entertainers dream kitchen open to great room and dining room. Granite, Coffee stained cabinets, Glass tile back splash flank the kitchen. First Floor laundry and half bath. Second floor offers 9ft ceilings, a generous sized master bedroom, bath and closet. The loft area is ideal for small work space and study area. two additional bedrooms and full bath have all been completely updated. Basement has been waterproofed along with new HVAC, Electrical and plumbing through out. This home will not disappoint!!