Home
Powell, OH
247 Balsamine Drive
Last updated January 11 2020 at 4:39 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
247 Balsamine Drive
247 Balsamine Drive
No Longer Available
Location
247 Balsamine Drive, Powell, OH 43065
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 247 Balsamine Drive have any available units?
247 Balsamine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Powell, OH
.
Is 247 Balsamine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
247 Balsamine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Balsamine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 247 Balsamine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Powell
.
Does 247 Balsamine Drive offer parking?
No, 247 Balsamine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 247 Balsamine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 Balsamine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Balsamine Drive have a pool?
No, 247 Balsamine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 247 Balsamine Drive have accessible units?
No, 247 Balsamine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Balsamine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 Balsamine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 Balsamine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 Balsamine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
