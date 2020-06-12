/
3 bedroom apartments
54 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Powell, OH
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Summit View Woods
1 Unit Available
2248 Summit View Road
2248 Summit View Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1318 sqft
2248 Summit View Road Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath split level with attached garage in Powell - Spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, split-level home with a 1 car attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Powell
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wynstone
4 Units Available
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
2145 sqft
Limited time offer: FREE 1st month rent for any 12 month lease signed by 4/30/2020. Offer for new residents at Olentangy Reserve.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
6645 Canaan Circle
6645 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Available 07/15/20 Dublin SF. Riverside Green 3 br 2 bath.fireplace - Property Id: 18972 Dublin, single family home in Riverside Green.Right across from the neighborhood park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olentangy
1 Unit Available
133 Feathertip Lane
133 Feathertip Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1584 sqft
133 Feathertip Lane Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom Lewis Center Home for rent in Olentangy Schools!! - This spacious free standing condo is located in The Village at Olentangy Meadows; a quiet, picturesque Lewis Center community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
6612 Canaan Cir
6612 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Available 07/01/20 Dublin SF,3 br 1.5 bath,1 car gar.fenced yard - Property Id: 285661 Dublin sf.. in Riverside Green.3 br 1.5 bath,kitchen with eating space, stove, ref, d/w /family room 1 car garage,fenced yard,.A/C carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
6628 Canaan Circle
6628 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
Dublin, sf, 4-2 ba..fam room fenced yard,garage - Property Id: 76694 Dublin, Riverside Green community...4 beds. 2 bath single family home. Large living room, large kitchen with eating space, all appliances..
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
3333 Gladesend Ct.
3333 Gladesend Court, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Dublin sf,remodeled,fplace, garage,new wood floors - Property Id: 83168 Dublin, sf in Riverside Green community. 3 br. 1.5 bath(all new),remodeled..living room with brick fireplace, dining room..both with dark ,wood,floors..
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5890 Laurel Lane
5890 Laurel Ln, Delaware County, OH
5890 Laurel Lane Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home in Olentangy Falls East!! - This exquisite home offers over 3400 square feet of living with engineered wood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Muirfield Village
1 Unit Available
5312 Aryshire Dr.
5312 Aryshire Drive, Dublin, OH
Stunning Large Executive 4000 sqft (including finish basement) home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage, located in Muirfield subdivisions with 1st floor and 2nd floor master suites, Whirlpool tub, 2 fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
205 Neville Lane
205 Neville Ln, Delaware County, OH
No Showings Until Further Notice. New home with an Open layout, Hardwood Floors, and basement. Oversized island in kitchen with Granite Countertops, New Appliances, and Tile Backsplash.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Polaris North
1 Unit Available
1521 England Drive
1521 England Drive, Columbus, OH
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with attached 2 car garage, fenced yard, and basement available in Olentangy School District to lease - minimum 1 year.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
2945 Leatherlips
2945 Leatherlips Trail, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1366 sqft
Great three bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with two car attahced garge, partially finished basement in Dublin Schools!! Great three bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with two car attahced garge, partially finished basement in Dublin Schools!!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7684 Glanmore Court
7684 Glanmore Court, Dublin, OH
BACKED TO BIG OPEN GREEN SPACE & PLAYGROUND. CUSTOM QUALITY BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT IN DUBLIN. HUGE VAULTED CEILING IN MASTER W/EXQUISITE VANITY AREA BAY DR. POURED BASEMENT WALLS. SUNKEN FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard
6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard, Delaware County, OH
Wonderful M/I Ainsley model. Home is fully loaded with upgrades, options, and unique features. First floor guest suite with walk-in Shower and lots of storage space, 9 ft. Ceilings, A ton of recessed lights throughout the house.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
10155 Jerome
10155 Jerome Road, Union County, OH
10155 Jerome Available 06/01/20 Dublin City Schools - Lots of space, great view, Large deck, Very Large garage, (RLNE2620583)
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10256 Jerome Road
10256 Jerome Road, Union County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2972 sqft
Awesome custom ''3 Pillars'' 2008 built executive home in the village of Jerome. Dublin Schools. Large 0.86 acre lot next to Jerome park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Olentangy
1 Unit Available
124 Arrowfeather Lane
124 Arrowfeather Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1608 sqft
Single family free standing house in the very popular Village at Olentangy Meadows Community in Olentangy School District. Fantastic 3 bdrm, 2.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7907 Avaleen Cir N
7907 Avaleen Circle North, Dublin, OH
Spacious 4 Bedroom Condo near Dublin downtown - Property Id: 198398 Located in the beautiful neighborhood of The Estates at Scioto Crossing in Dublin OH with Dublin City School, this large 2 story home with 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Muirfield Village
1 Unit Available
5598 Dundon Court
5598 Dundon Court, Dublin, OH
Gorgeous executive home on the Jack's Championship Course in Muirfield Village with over 8000 SF of living space. Beautiful wooded lot and landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Muirfield Village
1 Unit Available
5840 Leven Links Court
5840 Leven Links Court, Dublin, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2862 sqft
2800 sq ft on 18th fairway of Championship Golf Course at Muirfield Village. Available July 1st or August 1st$3.200.00 per month 3 bedrooms w Huge Master overlooking the golf course, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Powell
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1580 sqft
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
