Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

122 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Powell, OH

Finding an apartment in Powell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Powell Crossing
147 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1034 sqft
A walkable community in the Olentangy School District, residents at Powell Crossing will have everything they could want or need at their fingertips.
Results within 1 mile of Powell
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Coppertree
6 Units Available
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$963
900 sqft
Current Special : One Month Free!! Copperleaf is waiting for you! This beautiful apartment community is nestled in historic Dublin, Ohio, just a twenty minute drive from downtown Columbus and moments away from shopping and dining.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Summit View Woods
1 Unit Available
2248 Summit View Road
2248 Summit View Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1318 sqft
2248 Summit View Road Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath split level with attached garage in Powell - Spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, split-level home with a 1 car attached garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd
4600 Emerald Lakes Boulevard, Delaware County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$849
844 sqft
Emerald Lakes - Property Id: 122587 Office hours are Monday - Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am-5pm 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd., Powell, OH 43065 Tel.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
3489 Bear Pointe Circle
3489 Bear Pointe Circle, Delaware County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
844 sqft
Welcome to Bear Pointe, an outstanding community of beautiful two bedroom garden-style apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Powell
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Worthington Highlands
11 Units Available
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$975
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$897
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
Don Scott
29 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,265
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,326
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Foxboro
15 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Polaris
35 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,118
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Oak Creek at Polaris
9000 Oak Village Blvd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
844 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with smart home technology! When location is your priority, Oak Creek is hard to beat. Our community is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off Polaris Parkway near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
26 Units Available
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$884
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1465 sqft
Community is luxurious and features golf course, pool and lakes with fishing. Units include state-of-the-art appliances, plenty of storage and more. Located just minutes from a slew of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Polaris
13 Units Available
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$818
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1285 sqft
Do you want to live right in the middle of one of the hottest parts of town? Polaris Place has it all, in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Columbus! You will have the world at your fingertips, and a top-of-the-line, modern apartment to
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Wynstone
18 Units Available
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Brookside Colony
13 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Crosswoods
13 Units Available
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Springbourne
9 Units Available
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$675
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:11pm
Olentangy
16 Units Available
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$839
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
984 sqft
DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WE HAVE SUSPENDED ALL FACE-TO-FACE TOURS OF THE COMMUNITY AT THIS TIME. However, we would still love to show off our community by offering video tours.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Brookside Woods
15 Units Available
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Worthington Green
15 Units Available
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
$
Don Scott
7 Units Available
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Wesbury Park in Columbus, OH! Wesbury Park offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Polaris South
13 Units Available
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$941
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Powell, OH

Finding an apartment in Powell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

