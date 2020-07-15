All apartments in Portage County
19 Fountain Drive

19 Fountain Drive · (330) 678-5058
Location

19 Fountain Drive, Portage County, OH 44240

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1290 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,290

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 08/31/20 2005

DESCRIPTION
MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE---- New luxurious, modern condos. Cathedral ceilings with open floor plan. 1600 Sq. Ft. Three bedroom, open kitchen with snack bar, laundry room, two car attached garage. A beautiful place to live! We are located just north of I-76 on the west side of St. Rt. 43 off of Sanctuary View Drive. From I-76 take St. Rt. 43 north about 1/4 mile, take a left onto Sanctuary View Drive. Follow Sanctuary View Drive about 1/2 mile, units are located on the left. Sanctuary View Drive runs in between Salsitas Mexican Restaurant and the Holiday Inn Express. (Sanctuary View Drive is north of I-76 and South of Howe Road.) Evening and weekend appointments are available.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/19-fountain-dr-kent-oh-44240-usa/c20d06e9-5f22-41b6-bf8d-2099ffd75ae0

(RLNE5081702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Fountain Drive have any available units?
19 Fountain Drive has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Fountain Drive have?
Some of 19 Fountain Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Fountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19 Fountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Fountain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Fountain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19 Fountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19 Fountain Drive offers parking.
Does 19 Fountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Fountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Fountain Drive have a pool?
No, 19 Fountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19 Fountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 19 Fountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Fountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Fountain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Fountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Fountain Drive has units with air conditioning.
