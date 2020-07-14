All apartments in Kent
Redwood Kent

1202 Jasmine Drive · (833) 766-5068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get up to $1000 off!*
Location

1202 Jasmine Drive, Kent, OH 44240

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Breezewood-1

$1,599

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,624

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Meadowood-1

$1,724

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Kent.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Redwood® Kent is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 to 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (1-time fee)
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Kent have any available units?
Redwood Kent offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,599. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Kent have?
Some of Redwood Kent's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Kent currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Kent is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $1000 off!*
Is Redwood Kent pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Kent is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Kent offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Kent offers parking.
Does Redwood Kent have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Kent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Kent have a pool?
No, Redwood Kent does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Kent have accessible units?
No, Redwood Kent does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Kent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Kent has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Kent have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Kent has units with air conditioning.
