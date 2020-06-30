All apartments in Streetsboro
Find more places like The Village of Western Reserve Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Streetsboro, OH
/
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

The Village of Western Reserve Apartments

815 Frost Rd · (330) 325-4216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Streetsboro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH 44241

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18-1801 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 17-1701 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 05-0503 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 05-0502 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Village of Western Reserve Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
carpet
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
e-payments
WELCOME TO THE VILLAGE OF WESTERN RESERVE APARTMENTS

The Village of Western Reserve Apartments is a beautiful community located in Streetsboro, Ohio. Retail, dining and entertainment destinations are all only minutes away. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the close proximity to Tinkers Creek Nature Preserve. Come home to the life you’ve been searching for at The Village of Western Reserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 12, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $299
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $15/month; Pest control: $6/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
restrictions: We will accept all breeds of dogs, except the following or any combination of mixed breed that contain any of the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Wolf Hybrids, and all Pit Bull breeds including Pit Bull Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Irish Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Pit Bull, American Bull Dog, Pit Bull Bordeaux, and Fila Brasileiro, Fish tanks are not to exceed 55 gallons
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Surface Lot, Attached or Detached Garage Included.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Village of Western Reserve Apartments have any available units?
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Village of Western Reserve Apartments have?
Some of The Village of Western Reserve Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Village of Western Reserve Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Village of Western Reserve Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Village of Western Reserve Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Village of Western Reserve Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Village of Western Reserve Apartments offers parking.
Does The Village of Western Reserve Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Village of Western Reserve Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Village of Western Reserve Apartments have a pool?
No, The Village of Western Reserve Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Village of Western Reserve Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Village of Western Reserve Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Village of Western Reserve Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Village of Western Reserve Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Village of Western Reserve Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Village of Western Reserve Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Village of Western Reserve Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave
Streetsboro, OH 44241
Lake Park Village
1738 State Route 303
Streetsboro, OH 44241

Similar Pages

Streetsboro 1 BedroomsStreetsboro 2 Bedrooms
Streetsboro Apartments with ParkingStreetsboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Streetsboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHParma Heights, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OH
Green, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHNiles, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHLouisville, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity