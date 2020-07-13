All apartments in Parma
8008 Pelham Dr

8008 Pelham Drive · (216) 456-3855
Location

8008 Pelham Drive, Parma, OH 44129
Parma

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1111 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8008 Pelham, Parma - Gorgeously Renovated 3 bed 1 bath colonial home!

$1,225 rent / $1,225 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and Pet Fee.
NO CMHA / NO SEC 8
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

Incredible colonial that was recently refreshed inside & outside! This home is just impeccable - DO NOT MISS OUT! Full living room & small dining area opens right to the eat in kitchen that was just updated with brand new counters, cabinetry and more! Stove & fridge on site and provided for the resident to use! All 3 bedrooms and the completely renovated bathroom with brand new tile backsplash and surround is on the 2nd floor! Basement has small rec room and separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups and storage space! 1 car detached garage!

Tenant pays all utilities incl water/sewer/trash, gas and electric and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Serious inquiries only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 Pelham Dr have any available units?
8008 Pelham Dr has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8008 Pelham Dr have?
Some of 8008 Pelham Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8008 Pelham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Pelham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 Pelham Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8008 Pelham Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parma.
Does 8008 Pelham Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8008 Pelham Dr offers parking.
Does 8008 Pelham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8008 Pelham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 Pelham Dr have a pool?
No, 8008 Pelham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8008 Pelham Dr have accessible units?
No, 8008 Pelham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 Pelham Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8008 Pelham Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8008 Pelham Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8008 Pelham Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
