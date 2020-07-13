8008 Pelham Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

8008 Pelham, Parma - Gorgeously Renovated 3 bed 1 bath colonial home!



$1,225 rent / $1,225 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and Pet Fee.

NO CMHA / NO SEC 8

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



Incredible colonial that was recently refreshed inside & outside! This home is just impeccable - DO NOT MISS OUT! Full living room & small dining area opens right to the eat in kitchen that was just updated with brand new counters, cabinetry and more! Stove & fridge on site and provided for the resident to use! All 3 bedrooms and the completely renovated bathroom with brand new tile backsplash and surround is on the 2nd floor! Basement has small rec room and separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups and storage space! 1 car detached garage!



Tenant pays all utilities incl water/sewer/trash, gas and electric and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



Serious inquiries only!