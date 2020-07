Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this lovely Parma Home Conveniently Located off State Road , features 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, Formal dinning room, 2.5 Car Garage with a large driveway and back yard fully fenced. Another room can be 4th tandem bedroom with room for expansion and adding your personal touches. Home offers hardwood floors and Laminate floors and Central Air.. Very Close to highways, shopping , bus station.