Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Look no further than this beautifully decorated town home. This end unit town home is located in Olmsted Falls which has recently been awarded for their exemplary school district. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home has a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and full master bath with separate shower and tub. The living room boasts cathedral ceilings, skylights, and a beautiful gas fireplace. The recently finished basement is wired for 5.1 surround sound and the projector stays as well. The basement also has a separate finished space currently used as a workout facility. The kitchen has modern touches such as under the cabinet LED lighting and a built in wine cooler. The dining room has newer Brazilian cherry hardwood floors and access to the concrete patio in the fully fenced in backyard. Pets are negotiable and all appliances including washer and dryer are staying as well. Call today to schedule your appointment!