34910 Center Ridge Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Nothing but potential here, folks!!

Prime location with tons of traffic on Center Ridge Rd. between Lear Nagle and SR 83. The central part of the building has been built for

use as a medical facility. There is an operating tattoo shop in the eastern part of the building, and another retail space on the western

side. Additionally, there are 5 small offices available to rent, as well as ample area in the basement of the building that can be converted

into income-producing space. Individual spaces available for lease today! Call agent for pricing!