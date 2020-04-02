All apartments in North Ridgeville
Find more places like 34910 Center Ridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Ridgeville, OH
/
34910 Center Ridge Rd
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:16 PM

34910 Center Ridge Rd

34910 Center Ridge Rd · (440) 315-7282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Ridgeville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

34910 Center Ridge Rd, North Ridgeville, OH 44039

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 11241 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nothing but potential here, folks!!
Prime location with tons of traffic on Center Ridge Rd. between Lear Nagle and SR 83. The central part of the building has been built for
use as a medical facility. There is an operating tattoo shop in the eastern part of the building, and another retail space on the western
side. Additionally, there are 5 small offices available to rent, as well as ample area in the basement of the building that can be converted
into income-producing space. Individual spaces available for lease today! Call agent for pricing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34910 Center Ridge Rd have any available units?
34910 Center Ridge Rd has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 34910 Center Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
34910 Center Ridge Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34910 Center Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 34910 Center Ridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Ridgeville.
Does 34910 Center Ridge Rd offer parking?
No, 34910 Center Ridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 34910 Center Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34910 Center Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34910 Center Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 34910 Center Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 34910 Center Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 34910 Center Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 34910 Center Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 34910 Center Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34910 Center Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 34910 Center Ridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 34910 Center Ridge Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr
North Ridgeville, OH 44039
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr
North Ridgeville, OH 44039

Similar Pages

North Ridgeville 2 BedroomsNorth Ridgeville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
North Ridgeville Apartments with ParkingNorth Ridgeville Dog Friendly Apartments
North Ridgeville Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHMansfield, OHAvon Lake, OH
Wadsworth, OHAvon, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHNorwalk, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNorth Central State College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity