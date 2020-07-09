Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Pet Rent is per home, not per pet. No aggressive breeds. See property for full list.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.