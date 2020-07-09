All apartments in North Ridgeville
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd

7019 Condor Dr · (833) 204-2972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get $500 off your first full month!*
Location

7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH 44039

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Ledgewood-1

$1,433

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1427 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
internet access
media room
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
Parking Details: Attached Two Car Private Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd have any available units?
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,433. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd have?
Some of Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 off your first full month!*
Is Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd is pet friendly.
Does Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd offer parking?
Yes, Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd offers parking.
Does Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd have a pool?
No, Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd does not have a pool.
Does Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd have accessible units?
No, Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd has units with air conditioning.
