9582 Tahoe Drive

Beautiful Furnished Lofted Condo in Centerville School District - This gorgeous unit with 3 bedrooms, with a lower level family room, 3.5 baths is fully furnished and ready for your extended stay. The kitchen is fully appointed with small appliances, cookware, and place settings. Owner is leaving bikes and other items just for fun!



The qualifications to rent are:

No evictions or eviction filings

No felonies

Gross monthly income has to be 3 times the rental amount

.*We do complete a credit check, criminal history check and rental history check*



If you're interested in seeing this property, call us Mon-Fri at 937-427-2121 or send an email to DaytonRoostRentals@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



