All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 9582 Tahoe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, OH
/
9582 Tahoe Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

9582 Tahoe Drive

9582 Tahoe Drive · (937) 427-2302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9582 Tahoe Drive, Montgomery County, OH 45458

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9582 Tahoe Drive · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Beautiful Furnished Lofted Condo in Centerville School District - This gorgeous unit with 3 bedrooms, with a lower level family room, 3.5 baths is fully furnished and ready for your extended stay. The kitchen is fully appointed with small appliances, cookware, and place settings. Owner is leaving bikes and other items just for fun!

The qualifications to rent are:
No evictions or eviction filings
No felonies
Gross monthly income has to be 3 times the rental amount
.*We do complete a credit check, criminal history check and rental history check*

DaytonRoostRentals.com

If you're interested in seeing this property, call us Mon-Fri at 937-427-2121 or send an email to DaytonRoostRentals@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4507533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9582 Tahoe Drive have any available units?
9582 Tahoe Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9582 Tahoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9582 Tahoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9582 Tahoe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9582 Tahoe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 9582 Tahoe Drive offer parking?
No, 9582 Tahoe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9582 Tahoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9582 Tahoe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9582 Tahoe Drive have a pool?
No, 9582 Tahoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9582 Tahoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 9582 Tahoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9582 Tahoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9582 Tahoe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9582 Tahoe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9582 Tahoe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9582 Tahoe Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive
Dayton, OH 45424
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way
Centerville, OH 45459
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr
Miamisburg, OH 45342
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct
Huber Heights, OH 45424
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr
Centerville, OH 45458
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave
Dayton, OH 45402
The Flats at Austin Landing
10501 Landing Way
Miamisburg, OH 45342
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr
Dayton, OH 45405

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OHMiamisburg, OHFairborn, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH
Covington, KYLebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OHHuber Heights, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHTrotwood, OHSpringboro, OHFranklin, OHTipp City, OHTrenton, OHTroy, OH
Monroe, OHGreenville, OHFour Bridges, OHSouth Lebanon, OHBeckett Ridge, OHForest Park, OHSharonville, OHNew Burlington, OHWoodlawn, OHNorthgate, OHSidney, OHRichmond, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash CollegeUniversity of Dayton
Union Institute & University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity