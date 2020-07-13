All apartments in Centerville
Allure Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

Allure Apartments

350 Arden Way · (336) 234-3709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH 45459

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101103 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 825 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101211 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Unit 201313 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Unit 400304 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allure Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
garage
internet access
trash valet
yoga
accessible
24hr gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service. Our decadent 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes showcase spacious dens, and all of the features you need to streamline your day. Equipped with an overabundance of resort-style amenities, stainless steel appliances, and marvelous features such as our Social Deck and fire pits, you’ll never have to leave home to find opportunities for relaxation. If you call Allure home, we’ll never stop awe-inspiring you.
Located just 10 minutes from downtown Dayton or seconds from I-675, Allure Apartments places you exactly where you want to be—near exceptional shopping, fine dining, and close proximity to well-respected employers. Our convenient location ensures that you have everything you need to live life the way you want.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Underground Parking. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Rentable Storage Closets

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Allure Apartments have any available units?
Allure Apartments has 13 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Allure Apartments have?
Some of Allure Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Allure Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Allure Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Allure Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Allure Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Allure Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Allure Apartments offers parking.
Does Allure Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Allure Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Allure Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Allure Apartments has a pool.
Does Allure Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Allure Apartments has accessible units.
Does Allure Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Allure Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Allure Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Allure Apartments has units with air conditioning.
