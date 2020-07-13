Amenities
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service. Our decadent 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes showcase spacious dens, and all of the features you need to streamline your day. Equipped with an overabundance of resort-style amenities, stainless steel appliances, and marvelous features such as our Social Deck and fire pits, you’ll never have to leave home to find opportunities for relaxation. If you call Allure home, we’ll never stop awe-inspiring you.
Located just 10 minutes from downtown Dayton or seconds from I-675, Allure Apartments places you exactly where you want to be—near exceptional shopping, fine dining, and close proximity to well-respected employers. Our convenient location ensures that you have everything you need to live life the way you want.