Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe elevator fire pit parking pool putting green garage internet access trash valet yoga accessible 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board

Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service. Our decadent 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes showcase spacious dens, and all of the features you need to streamline your day. Equipped with an overabundance of resort-style amenities, stainless steel appliances, and marvelous features such as our Social Deck and fire pits, you’ll never have to leave home to find opportunities for relaxation. If you call Allure home, we’ll never stop awe-inspiring you.

Located just 10 minutes from downtown Dayton or seconds from I-675, Allure Apartments places you exactly where you want to be—near exceptional shopping, fine dining, and close proximity to well-respected employers. Our convenient location ensures that you have everything you need to live life the way you want.