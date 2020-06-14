5463 Clement Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To Schedule a Viewing Click The Link Below:



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1916986?source=marketing



Freshly painted,with a mix of wood floors and new carpet, this home offers a large kitchen with eat-in area. Dishwasher included.

Opens to large living room with unique fireplace feature.

Upstairs are 3 bedrooms

Updated full bath with tub/shower and storage!

Finished basement with new carpet offers additional entertaining space.

Extra half bath!!

Separate laundry area with storage.

Back yard has a covered patio and 2-car garage.

Near I-480.

NOT Sec. 8 approved.

For more information email Beverly@iip-management.com OR

Call/text 216-369-7644



Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.