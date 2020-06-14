All apartments in Maple Heights
Maple Heights, OH
5463 Clement Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:53 PM

5463 Clement Avenue

5463 Clement Avenue · (216) 208-8127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5463 Clement Avenue, Maple Heights, OH 44137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To Schedule a Viewing Click The Link Below:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1916986?source=marketing

Freshly painted,with a mix of wood floors and new carpet, this home offers a large kitchen with eat-in area. Dishwasher included.
Opens to large living room with unique fireplace feature.
Upstairs are 3 bedrooms
Updated full bath with tub/shower and storage!
Finished basement with new carpet offers additional entertaining space.
Extra half bath!!
Separate laundry area with storage.
Back yard has a covered patio and 2-car garage.
Near I-480.
NOT Sec. 8 approved.
For more information email Beverly@iip-management.com OR
Call/text 216-369-7644

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5463 Clement Avenue have any available units?
5463 Clement Avenue has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5463 Clement Avenue have?
Some of 5463 Clement Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5463 Clement Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5463 Clement Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5463 Clement Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5463 Clement Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5463 Clement Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5463 Clement Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5463 Clement Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5463 Clement Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5463 Clement Avenue have a pool?
No, 5463 Clement Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5463 Clement Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5463 Clement Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5463 Clement Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5463 Clement Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5463 Clement Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5463 Clement Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
