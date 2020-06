Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Come see this beautiful & freshly painted 3 Bedroom Colonial with hardwood floors. A spacious Dining Room with built-ins and nice Living Room area with a fireplace. The finished Attic could be converted to an additional (4th) Bedroom or Office. The basement is finished with a full bathroom. RENT TO OWN OPTION ONLY!