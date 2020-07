Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For rent is this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Lakewood close to dining, entertainment and public transportation. Laundry available on site and includes the second and third floor living space of this home. In total there is 1632 square feet of living space. Water/sewer is included with the rent. Some pet restrictions apply. Call for more details!