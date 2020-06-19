1438 Lauderdale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!



This house features beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout, a large open main floor, and a kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. This house will not last long!



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/1438LauderdaleViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.