Lakewood, OH
1438 Lauderdale Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:56 PM

1438 Lauderdale Avenue

1438 Lauderdale Avenue
Location

1438 Lauderdale Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107
Lakewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This house features beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout, a large open main floor, and a kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. This house will not last long!

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/1438LauderdaleViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Lauderdale Avenue have any available units?
1438 Lauderdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, OH.
What amenities does 1438 Lauderdale Avenue have?
Some of 1438 Lauderdale Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Lauderdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Lauderdale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Lauderdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 Lauderdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1438 Lauderdale Avenue offer parking?
No, 1438 Lauderdale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1438 Lauderdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 Lauderdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Lauderdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 1438 Lauderdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Lauderdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1438 Lauderdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Lauderdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 Lauderdale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 Lauderdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1438 Lauderdale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
