in unit laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom Down Unit--Lakewood Duplex! - Must see this well kept apartment! 2 bedrooms, one bath. Hardwood Floors. Gas stove and refrigerator provided. Washer and Dryer provided. Window air condition units provided. Storage available in basement. One garage parking spot available. Conveniently located close to Clifton Blvd and Lakewood Park!



Rent $950

Security Deposit $950



Tenant responsible for gas, electric, snow removal. Shared grass cutting responsibility.



No Pets ( service animals ok )

No Sec. 8



***$30.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee. We check:



-Criminal History

-Employment

-Credit History

-Current/Previous Residence



EQUAL HOUSING PROVIDER



No Cats Allowed



