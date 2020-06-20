All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:30 AM

12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308

12700 Lake Avenue · (440) 253-9633
Location

12700 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107
Gold Coast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Welcome to the Winton Place! This one bedroom 1 bath condo offers unmatched views of the lake and Lakewood as well as top of the line building amenities. Your new home will include new paint, new carpet and new flooring. The living room features an open layout that provides access to the kitchen. Enjoy access to the Wintons exquisite amenities such as indoor pool, sauna, exercise room, common facility, 24-hour front desk security, dry cleaning services, and salon. Parking space included with this suite. Only 15 mins from Downtown and the airport! This property is professionally managed by Keller Williams Citywide Property management. No pets, no smoking, no housing vouchers. Interested applicants can fill out an application at www.neohiorents.com or call Karen at 440-759-0245 for further leasing information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 have any available units?
12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 have?
Some of 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 currently offering any rent specials?
12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 pet-friendly?
No, 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 offer parking?
Yes, 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 does offer parking.
Does 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 have a pool?
Yes, 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 has a pool.
Does 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 have accessible units?
No, 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 does not have accessible units.
Does 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308 has units with air conditioning.
