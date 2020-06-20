12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308

Amenities

Welcome to the Winton Place! This one bedroom 1 bath condo offers unmatched views of the lake and Lakewood as well as top of the line building amenities. Your new home will include new paint, new carpet and new flooring. The living room features an open layout that provides access to the kitchen. Enjoy access to the Wintons exquisite amenities such as indoor pool, sauna, exercise room, common facility, 24-hour front desk security, dry cleaning services, and salon. Parking space included with this suite. Only 15 mins from Downtown and the airport! This property is professionally managed by Keller Williams Citywide Property management. No pets, no smoking, no housing vouchers. Interested applicants can fill out an application at www.neohiorents.com or call Karen at 440-759-0245 for further leasing information.