Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Stunning Hudson home available for rent. Desirable sprawling ranch layout. Fresh paint and new carpet. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, formal living and dining rooms family room and first floor laundry. Open Floor plan with eat in kitchen leading out to your Huge private deck. Large finished basement with a wet bar. Home boasts soaring 9 foot ceilings and beautiful cherry cabinetry in kitchen. Family room has a gas fireplace and tray ceilings. Professional landscaping. Community offers a pool and tennis courts. This property has it all! A rare opportunity. Owner is looking for a 2 year lease. No Pets Preferred. No Smoking. Credit and Background Check Required.