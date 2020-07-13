/
pet friendly apartments
55 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hudson, OH
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,097
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,180
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Mud Brook
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,055
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
River Estates
Woodbine Apartments
2567 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodbine Apartments combines the amenities you want at a price you love, making it an attractive and affordable living community in Cuyahoga Falls. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments were designed with you in mind.
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Lake Park Village
1738 State Route 303, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
805 sqft
Discover Lake Park Village Streetsboros best kept secret. Nestled back from the street amidst acres of rolling hills and trees, you will find the most unique country setting with two beautiful stocked ponds.
Redwood Macedonia
8282 Lakeview Dr, Macedonia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1379 sqft
Redwood Macedonia is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Heslop Morningview
2170 Wichert Dr
2170 Wichert Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1190 sqft
Welcome home to 2170 Wichert Drive in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio! This Cape Cod home is updated and ready for you to move right in! Updates include electrical and plumbing, HVAC, Hot water tank, blown in insulation, privacy fence, and new carpeting.
4433 N Norman - 1
4433 N Norman Dr, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 Bedroom Twinplex that has recently been completely remodeled. New appliances, floors, kitchen and bath! 850.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st Please go directly to our website for more information or to apply WWW.JLCasto.
North Village
2759 NORWOOD UP
2759 Norwood Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
600 sqft
Second Floor 2 Bedroom apartment in house. $625 per month plus utilities by the 1st. Water, Trash and Sewer Included Please drive by property and then give us a call.
9247 Cranbrook Drive
9247 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautifully remodeled home comes with new hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout.
20 Ranch Rd 1
20 Ranch Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
Ranch rd - Property Id: 224559 Ready for August 1move in! Newly renovated, one bedroom, one bath townhouse apartment.
Mud Brook
3323 Caleb Street
3323 Caleb Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Cuyahoga Falls Duplex - Property Id: 308131 2 bedroom/1.5 bath duplex with LARGE ATTACHED 2 car garage.
Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,110
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Merriman Valley
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$853
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$957
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Merriman Valley
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$972
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$911
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
