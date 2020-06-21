All apartments in Hamilton
304 South B Street,
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

304 South B Street,

304 B Street · (513) 275-1510
Location

304 B Street, Hamilton, OH 45013
West Hamilton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 South B Street, · Avail. Jul 3

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
304 South B Street, Available 07/03/20 304 South B St 2BR/2BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** You're going to blink and it will be gone! Priced to rent this beautiful large 2BR/2BA two story home located on the West Side of Hamilton. This home is spacious, only has one neighbor close, yard, updated kitchen with dishwasher, updated bathrooms, hardwood, laminate and tile flooring and a partial unfinished basement. Visit us at BBRents.com
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**DEPOSIT PENDING**

******NOTE******
This home does NOT have parking at the house itself, you CAN NOT be parking on the grass per The City of Hamilton. There is ONLY Parking allowed around the corner under the overpass. This home is only the second house from the corner.

(RLNE4135638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 South B Street, have any available units?
304 South B Street, has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 South B Street, have?
Some of 304 South B Street,'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 South B Street, currently offering any rent specials?
304 South B Street, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 South B Street, pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 South B Street, is pet friendly.
Does 304 South B Street, offer parking?
Yes, 304 South B Street, does offer parking.
Does 304 South B Street, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 South B Street, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 South B Street, have a pool?
No, 304 South B Street, does not have a pool.
Does 304 South B Street, have accessible units?
No, 304 South B Street, does not have accessible units.
Does 304 South B Street, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 South B Street, has units with dishwashers.
