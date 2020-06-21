Amenities

304 South B Street, Available 07/03/20 304 South B St 2BR/2BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** You're going to blink and it will be gone! Priced to rent this beautiful large 2BR/2BA two story home located on the West Side of Hamilton. This home is spacious, only has one neighbor close, yard, updated kitchen with dishwasher, updated bathrooms, hardwood, laminate and tile flooring and a partial unfinished basement. Visit us at BBRents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**DEPOSIT PENDING**



******NOTE******

This home does NOT have parking at the house itself, you CAN NOT be parking on the grass per The City of Hamilton. There is ONLY Parking allowed around the corner under the overpass. This home is only the second house from the corner.



