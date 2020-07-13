All apartments in Hamilton
Shadow Creek Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM

Shadow Creek Apartments

7895 Shadow Creek Dr · (513) 898-0353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7895 Shadow Creek Dr, Hamilton, OH 45011
East Hamilton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-218 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,110

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadow Creek Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
business center
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Shadow Creek is quaint living at its finest. Enjoy luxury living in an inviting, master-planned community that is modern and developed for work, play and every day living. Unwind in a stunning maintenance free apartment home with finishes of a custom home, including; built-in desks, plush carpeting, tile floors, gourmet kitchens with islands, nine foot & vaulted ceilings and enormous walk-in closets. Shadow Creek offers a choice of one and two bedroom apartment homes with loft options. Our community is a classic private sanctuary built with your specifically in mind. Visit this charismatic destination because Shadow Creek is Just the Place you want to be!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant over the age of 18. (Non-Refundable)
Deposit: $99.00 Security deposit pending credit approval. (Refundable)
Additional: Trash: $7/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Maximum weight 75 lbs full grown or combined weight of 2 pets. Pets over 35lbs must be on ground floor only. Breed Restrictions Apply (please see management for details)
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $30
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shadow Creek Apartments have any available units?
Shadow Creek Apartments has a unit available for $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
What amenities does Shadow Creek Apartments have?
Some of Shadow Creek Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadow Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Shadow Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadow Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Shadow Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Shadow Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Shadow Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Shadow Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shadow Creek Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadow Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Shadow Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Shadow Creek Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Shadow Creek Apartments has accessible units.
Does Shadow Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shadow Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
