Shadow Creek Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant over the age of 18. (Non-Refundable)
Deposit: $99.00 Security deposit pending credit approval. (Refundable)
Additional: Trash: $7/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Maximum weight 75 lbs full grown or combined weight of 2 pets. Pets over 35lbs must be on ground floor only. Breed Restrictions Apply (please see management for details)
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $30
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units