east hamilton
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
102 Apartments for rent in East Hamilton, Hamilton, OH
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
120 south second street 201
120 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bd apt.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1255 Hooven Avenue,
1255 Hooven Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1075 sqft
1255 Hooven Avenue, Available 08/11/20 1255 Hooven Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
337 Belle Avenue
337 Belle Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1376 sqft
337 Belle Avenue Available 07/24/20 337 Belle Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
81 Dayspring Drive,
81 Dayspring Drive, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
81 Dayspring Drive, Available 07/24/20 81 Dayspring Dr 3BR/1BA (Lindenwald) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA ranch home located in Lindenwald.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
767 Fairview Avenue,
767 Fairview Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1672 sqft
767 Fairview Avenue, Available 07/24/20 767 Fairview 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** This beautiful 2BR/1BA, home located in Hamilton had an updated kitchen, dining area, dishwasher, disposal, spacious bedrooms, updated flooring, walk-in
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1124 South Twelfth Street,
1124 12th Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1072 sqft
1124 South Twelfth 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - Don't miss it at this price! 2BR/1BA two story home located on the East Side of Hamilton features a front porch, fenced yard, partial unfinished basement, 1 car detached garage and a parking pad out back
Results within 1 mile of East Hamilton
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
27 Units Available
Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
1344 Carriage Hill Ln, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
$732
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
734 sqft
Carriage Hill is conveniently located in Historical Hamilton, Ohio, and is the perfect spot for anyone who is looking for convenience and easy access to the I-275 corridor for the Cincinnati, Middletown or Dayton Metropolitan area.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1460 sqft
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
304 South B Street,
304 B Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1348 sqft
304 South B Street, Available 07/24/20 304 South B St 2BR/2BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** You're going to blink and it will be gone! Priced to rent this beautiful large 2BR/2BA two story home located on the West Side of Hamilton.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
139 Gordon Avenue
139 Gordon Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1204 sqft
139 Gordon Avenue Available 07/31/20 139 Gordon 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/2BA, home located in Hamilton. This lovely home is Newly Renovated with updated flooring, updated electrical, and updated plumbing.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
224 Cleveland Avenue,
224 Cleveland Avenue, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$975
1868 sqft
224 Cleveland Avenue, Available 07/31/20 224 Cleveland Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss this amazing recently renovated home located in Hamilton close to Sutherland Park. This home is a 4BR/2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
780 Doris Jane Avenue,
780 Doris Jane Avenue, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
780 Doris Jane Avenue, Available 07/24/20 780 Doris Jane Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Fairfield.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Cole Drive,
108 Cole Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
108 Cole 3BR/1BA (Fairfield) - Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Fairfield.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
528 Millikin Street,
528 Millikin Street, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1216 sqft
528 Millikin 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - Come see our Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA home located in Hamilton. This home has an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, has a full basement.
Results within 5 miles of East Hamilton
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
29 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$986
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
31 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$741
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-75, these cable-ready homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has dry sauna, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,085
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$768
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$818
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
50 York Ave
50 York Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
50 York Ave Available 08/14/20 50 York - 50 York - 3 bedroom 2 car attached garage. Updated kitchen and bath, beautiful hardwood floors and laundry hookup in the basement, Central Air. Please email alliedmanager@outlook.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
521 Rockford Drive
521 Rockford Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1572 sqft
521 Rockford Drive Available 08/07/20 521 Rockford 4BR/2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
807 Glenway Drive
807 Glenway Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1738 sqft
807 Glenway Drive Available 08/07/20 807 Glenway 4BR/2.
