Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

79 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hamilton, OH

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
27 Units Available
West Hamilton
Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
1344 Carriage Hill Ln, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
$738
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
734 sqft
Carriage Hill is conveniently located in Historical Hamilton, Ohio, and is the perfect spot for anyone who is looking for convenience and easy access to the I-275 corridor for the Cincinnati, Middletown or Dayton Metropolitan area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
East Hamilton
Shadow Creek Apartments
7895 Shadow Creek Dr, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1161 sqft
Handsome, air-conditioned units boast washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance in a pet-friendly complex with pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Near Butler County Regional Airport. Short drive to Gilmore Ponds Preserve.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
521 Rockford Drive
521 Rockford Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1572 sqft
521 Rockford Drive Available 07/17/20 521 Rockford 4BR/2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
794 Carriage Hill Lane,
794 Carriage Hill Lane, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1646 sqft
794 Carriage Hill 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand new home? We can make you dreams come true!! We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
139 Gordon Avenue
139 Gordon Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1204 sqft
139 Gordon Avenue Available 07/24/20 139 Gordon 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/2BA, home located in Hamilton. This lovely home is Newly Renovated with updated flooring, updated electrical, and updated plumbing.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
232 Timber Hill Drive
232 Timberhill Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1738 sqft
232 Timber Hill Drive Available 08/02/20 232 Timber Hill 4BR/2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
304 South B Street,
304 B Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1348 sqft
304 South B Street, Available 07/24/20 304 South B St 2BR/2BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** You're going to blink and it will be gone! Priced to rent this beautiful large 2BR/2BA two story home located on the West Side of Hamilton.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
807 Glenway Drive
807 Glenway Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1738 sqft
807 Glenway Drive Available 08/02/20 807 Glenway 4BR/2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Hamilton
337 Belle Avenue
337 Belle Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1376 sqft
337 Belle Avenue Available 07/24/20 337 Belle Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
1113 Franklin Street,
1113 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
1113 Franklin St 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - Stop out to view our cute and cozy 2BR/1BA ranch home located on the West Side of Hamilton.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Hamilton
767 Fairview Avenue,
767 Fairview Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1672 sqft
767 Fairview Avenue, Available 07/17/20 767 Fairview 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** This beautiful 2BR/1BA, home located in Hamilton had an updated kitchen, dining area, dishwasher, disposal, spacious bedrooms, updated flooring, walk-in

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Hamilton
961 Bishop Avenue,
961 Bishop Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
888 sqft
961 Bishop Ave 3BR/1BA (Lindenwald) - Stop out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1BA home located on the East Side of Hamilton.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Hamilton
1124 South Twelfth Street,
1124 12th Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1072 sqft
1124 South Twelfth Street, Available 07/17/20 1124 South Twelfth 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss it at this price! 2BR/1BA two story home located on the East Side of Hamilton features a front porch, fenced yard, partial

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Hamilton
1255 Hooven Avenue,
1255 Hooven Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1075 sqft
1255 Hooven Avenue, Available 08/11/20 1255 Hooven Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
224 Cleveland Avenue,
224 Cleveland Avenue, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$975
1868 sqft
224 Cleveland Avenue, Available 07/31/20 224 Cleveland Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss this amazing recently renovated home located in Hamilton close to Sutherland Park. This home is a 4BR/2.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
528 Millikin Street,
528 Millikin Street, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1216 sqft
528 Millikin 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - Come see our Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA home located in Hamilton. This home has an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, has a full basement.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
1211 Franklin Street,
1211 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
614 sqft
1211 Franklin St 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - Apply today for this cozy 2BR/1BA home for rent on the West Side of Hamilton. This one-story ranch has laminate flooring, mud room from back door, full unfinished basement, large back yard and patio area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Hamilton
81 Dayspring Drive,
81 Dayspring Drive, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
81 Dayspring Drive, Available 07/24/20 81 Dayspring Dr 3BR/1BA (Lindenwald) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA ranch home located in Lindenwald.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
1200 Southern Hills Boulevard,
1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1344 sqft
1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, Available 07/17/20 1200 Southern Hills Blvd 3BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Stop by to see our spacious 3BR/1BA ranch home located on the West Side of Hamilton off of Pyramid Hill Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Hamilton
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1460 sqft
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
780 Doris Jane Avenue,
780 Doris Jane Avenue, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
780 Doris Jane Avenue, Available 07/24/20 780 Doris Jane Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Fairfield.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
108 Cole Drive,
108 Cole Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
108 Cole 3BR/1BA (Fairfield) - Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Fairfield.
Results within 5 miles of Hamilton
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,048
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.

July 2020 Hamilton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hamilton Rent Report. Hamilton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hamilton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Hamilton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hamilton Rent Report. Hamilton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hamilton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hamilton rents increased slightly over the past month

Hamilton rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hamilton stand at $637 for a one-bedroom apartment and $837 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Hamilton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hamilton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Hamilton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Hamilton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hamilton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hamilton's median two-bedroom rent of $837 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hamilton's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hamilton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Hamilton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0
    0.2%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Middletown
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    0
    -14.5%
    Florence
    $750
    $990
    1%
    0.9%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    -0.1%
    -12%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,190
    -0.1%
    1.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

