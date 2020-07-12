/
west hamilton
Last updated July 12 2020
68 Apartments for rent in West Hamilton, Hamilton, OH
Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
1344 Carriage Hill Ln, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
$738
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
734 sqft
Carriage Hill is conveniently located in Historical Hamilton, Ohio, and is the perfect spot for anyone who is looking for convenience and easy access to the I-275 corridor for the Cincinnati, Middletown or Dayton Metropolitan area.
50 York Ave
50 York Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
50 York Ave Available 08/14/20 50 York - 50 York - 3 bedroom 2 car attached garage. Updated kitchen and bath, beautiful hardwood floors and laundry hookup in the basement, Central Air. Please email alliedmanager@outlook.
521 Rockford Drive
521 Rockford Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1572 sqft
521 Rockford Drive Available 07/17/20 521 Rockford 4BR/2.
794 Carriage Hill Lane,
794 Carriage Hill Lane, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1646 sqft
794 Carriage Hill 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand new home? We can make you dreams come true!! We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in.
139 Gordon Avenue
139 Gordon Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1204 sqft
139 Gordon Avenue Available 07/24/20 139 Gordon 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/2BA, home located in Hamilton. This lovely home is Newly Renovated with updated flooring, updated electrical, and updated plumbing.
232 Timber Hill Drive
232 Timberhill Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1738 sqft
232 Timber Hill Drive Available 08/02/20 232 Timber Hill 4BR/2.
304 South B Street,
304 B Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1348 sqft
304 South B Street, Available 07/24/20 304 South B St 2BR/2BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** You're going to blink and it will be gone! Priced to rent this beautiful large 2BR/2BA two story home located on the West Side of Hamilton.
807 Glenway Drive
807 Glenway Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1738 sqft
807 Glenway Drive Available 08/02/20 807 Glenway 4BR/2.
1113 Franklin Street,
1113 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
1113 Franklin St 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - Stop out to view our cute and cozy 2BR/1BA ranch home located on the West Side of Hamilton.
224 Cleveland Avenue,
224 Cleveland Avenue, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$975
1868 sqft
224 Cleveland Avenue, Available 07/31/20 224 Cleveland Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss this amazing recently renovated home located in Hamilton close to Sutherland Park. This home is a 4BR/2.
808 Prytania Avenue
808 Prytania Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single family home. New flooring throughout, new appliances, fenced in yard and garage. 24 month lease.
528 Millikin Street,
528 Millikin Street, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1216 sqft
528 Millikin 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - Come see our Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA home located in Hamilton. This home has an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, has a full basement.
1211 Franklin Street,
1211 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
614 sqft
1211 Franklin St 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - Apply today for this cozy 2BR/1BA home for rent on the West Side of Hamilton. This one-story ranch has laminate flooring, mud room from back door, full unfinished basement, large back yard and patio area.
1182 Goodman Avenue
1182 Goodman Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
836 sqft
NO MONTHLY PAYMENT TILL SEPTEMBER! Make this property your next home! Our rent to own program allows you a path to home ownership! Are you tired of renting? Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? Take advantage of our Low Down/Low Monthly
1200 Southern Hills Boulevard,
1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1344 sqft
1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, Available 07/17/20 1200 Southern Hills Blvd 3BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Stop by to see our spacious 3BR/1BA ranch home located on the West Side of Hamilton off of Pyramid Hill Blvd.
120 south second street 201
120 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bd apt.
337 Belle Avenue
337 Belle Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1376 sqft
337 Belle Avenue Available 07/24/20 337 Belle Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio.
1200 Pond Ridge Circle
1200 Pond Ridge Circle, Butler County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2408 sqft
Ross Estates Home ! 3 car garage, specious. All Brand new appliances. Morning room. High ceiling in MB, big closet.Priced to sell.Won't last longer.Available for sale or rent to buy.Agent owned
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$741
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1400 sqft
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1460 sqft
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.
Shadow Creek Apartments
7895 Shadow Creek Dr, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1161 sqft
Handsome, air-conditioned units boast washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance in a pet-friendly complex with pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Near Butler County Regional Airport. Short drive to Gilmore Ponds Preserve.
780 Doris Jane Avenue,
780 Doris Jane Avenue, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
780 Doris Jane Avenue, Available 07/24/20 780 Doris Jane Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Fairfield.
767 Fairview Avenue,
767 Fairview Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1672 sqft
767 Fairview Avenue, Available 07/17/20 767 Fairview 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** This beautiful 2BR/1BA, home located in Hamilton had an updated kitchen, dining area, dishwasher, disposal, spacious bedrooms, updated flooring, walk-in
961 Bishop Avenue,
961 Bishop Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
888 sqft
961 Bishop Ave 3BR/1BA (Lindenwald) - Stop out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1BA home located on the East Side of Hamilton.
