Last available unit at this property! Up to 8400 square feet! Industrial users dream space here! 15 and 25 ton bridge cranes ready to be put to work! These have recently been updated to operate on radio controlled remotes. Bring in your large equipment and trucks through the 16’ and 14’ doors. Heavy 3 Phase power! 40’ clear under hook. Ample yard area outside in front of building.