Garfield Heights, OH
13416 Granger Road
Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

13416 Granger Road

13416 Granger Road · (216) 208-8127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13416 Granger Road, Garfield Heights, OH 44125
Garfield Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1186 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To Schedule A Viewing Click The Link Below

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1862808?source=marketing

Everything just updated in this lovely home!
New tile flooring in Kitchen with Dishwasher and Microwave included!
Spacious eat-in area.
Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor. Neutral fresh paint color.
Large Living room.
2 Bedrooms on 1st floor!
New Full Bath with Tiled Tub/Shower.
Upstairs features large Master Bedroom with new carpet. Extra large closet with built-ins. Bonus- sitting area!
EXTRA entertaining space- Finished Basement with Bar! New cozy carpet!
Guest 1/2 Bath in Basement.
Large laundry area.
Deck off Kitchen with sliding doors.
Ceiling fans and NEW Windows!
Large fenced yard!
1-car garage.
Right near I-480!
NOT Sec. 8 Approved.
For more information email Beverly@iip-management.com OR
Call/text 216-369-7644

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,075, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13416 Granger Road have any available units?
13416 Granger Road has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13416 Granger Road have?
Some of 13416 Granger Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13416 Granger Road currently offering any rent specials?
13416 Granger Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13416 Granger Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13416 Granger Road is pet friendly.
Does 13416 Granger Road offer parking?
Yes, 13416 Granger Road does offer parking.
Does 13416 Granger Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13416 Granger Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13416 Granger Road have a pool?
No, 13416 Granger Road does not have a pool.
Does 13416 Granger Road have accessible units?
No, 13416 Granger Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13416 Granger Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13416 Granger Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13416 Granger Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13416 Granger Road does not have units with air conditioning.
