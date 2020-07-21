All apartments in Franklin County
Find more places like 2030 Ormond Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin County, OH
/
2030 Ormond Avenue
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

2030 Ormond Avenue

2030 Ormond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2030 Ormond Avenue, Franklin County, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Updated home with stainless steel appliances.
Tenants pay all utilities

Preferred Tenants Will Have:
Credit Score Around 600
Income 3X Monthly Rent
No Recent Evictions
No Criminal Background

*$250 Pet Fee, $25 Monthly Pet Rent.

To Schedule a Showing, Fill Out An Application**, Or View Other Properties Go To CoreRentalsOhio.com

We do not advertise properties on Craigslist, If this property was found on craigslist please contact us at CoreRentalsOhio.com

*Pet Fee and Pet Rent may vary.
**$30 non refundable application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 Ormond Avenue have any available units?
2030 Ormond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin County, OH.
What amenities does 2030 Ormond Avenue have?
Some of 2030 Ormond Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 Ormond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2030 Ormond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 Ormond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2030 Ormond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2030 Ormond Avenue offer parking?
No, 2030 Ormond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2030 Ormond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 Ormond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 Ormond Avenue have a pool?
No, 2030 Ormond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2030 Ormond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2030 Ormond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 Ormond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 Ormond Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2030 Ormond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2030 Ormond Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Arden Park
5793 Hoover Falls Dr
Westerville, OH 43081
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Yardley
122 Parsons Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave
Grove City, OH 43123

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHFairborn, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHPataskala, OHLincoln Village, OH
Upper Arlington, OHBlacklick Estates, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPowell, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHLondon, OHCircleville, OHOntario, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University