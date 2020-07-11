All apartments in Fairfield
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1822 Vernon Place,

1822 Vernon Place · (513) 737-2640
Location

1822 Vernon Place, Fairfield, OH 45014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1822 Vernon Place, · Avail. Jul 24

$1,345

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1448 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1822 Vernon Place, Available 07/24/20 1822 Vernon Pl 3BR/2BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Faifield, Ohio. This charming split level offers an open living area, spacious bedrooms, 2 car attached garage, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, updated kitchen, a master suite, and first floor laundry. Outside you will find a large, partially fenced yard, a storage shed, and off-street parking. Apply today and this could be your next home. Visit www.bbrents.com to apply.
**Appliances are not included but can be at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE2110733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Vernon Place, have any available units?
1822 Vernon Place, has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairfield, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 Vernon Place, have?
Some of 1822 Vernon Place,'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 Vernon Place, currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Vernon Place, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Vernon Place, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 Vernon Place, is pet friendly.
Does 1822 Vernon Place, offer parking?
Yes, 1822 Vernon Place, offers parking.
Does 1822 Vernon Place, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 Vernon Place, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Vernon Place, have a pool?
No, 1822 Vernon Place, does not have a pool.
Does 1822 Vernon Place, have accessible units?
No, 1822 Vernon Place, does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Vernon Place, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1822 Vernon Place, has units with dishwashers.
