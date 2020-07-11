Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1822 Vernon Place, Available 07/24/20 1822 Vernon Pl 3BR/2BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Faifield, Ohio. This charming split level offers an open living area, spacious bedrooms, 2 car attached garage, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, updated kitchen, a master suite, and first floor laundry. Outside you will find a large, partially fenced yard, a storage shed, and off-street parking. Apply today and this could be your next home. Visit www.bbrents.com to apply.

**Appliances are not included but can be at an additional cost**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE2110733)