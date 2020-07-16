All apartments in Euclid
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:23 PM

876 East 209th St

876 East 209th Street · (216) 456-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

876 East 209th Street, Euclid, OH 44119
Euclid

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$945

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
876 E 209th, Euclid - 3 bed 1 bath bungalow home w/ sun porch!

$945 Rent / $945 Deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1 pet 15-20 lbs OK
NO CMHA / NO SEC 8 / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

Really spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow home! Large rear addition 3 seasons/sun porch off the back of the home that overlooks the yard! The large living room has hardwood flooring, and leads right into the eat in kitchen that offers a stove/fridge for the resident to utilize! 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor and large 3rd bedroom/dormer on 2nd floor with built in shelving and drawers! The large unfinished basement is great for storage! Laundry room has washer/dryer hookups! Home has 1 car detached garage!

Resident pays all utilities including water/sewer/trash, gas and electric and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Serious inquiries only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 876 East 209th St have any available units?
876 East 209th St has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 876 East 209th St have?
Some of 876 East 209th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 876 East 209th St currently offering any rent specials?
876 East 209th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 876 East 209th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 876 East 209th St is pet friendly.
Does 876 East 209th St offer parking?
Yes, 876 East 209th St offers parking.
Does 876 East 209th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 876 East 209th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 876 East 209th St have a pool?
No, 876 East 209th St does not have a pool.
Does 876 East 209th St have accessible units?
No, 876 East 209th St does not have accessible units.
Does 876 East 209th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 876 East 209th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 876 East 209th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 876 East 209th St does not have units with air conditioning.
