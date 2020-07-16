876 East 209th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

876 E 209th, Euclid - 3 bed 1 bath bungalow home w/ sun porch!



$945 Rent / $945 Deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1 pet 15-20 lbs OK

NO CMHA / NO SEC 8 / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



Really spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow home! Large rear addition 3 seasons/sun porch off the back of the home that overlooks the yard! The large living room has hardwood flooring, and leads right into the eat in kitchen that offers a stove/fridge for the resident to utilize! 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor and large 3rd bedroom/dormer on 2nd floor with built in shelving and drawers! The large unfinished basement is great for storage! Laundry room has washer/dryer hookups! Home has 1 car detached garage!



Resident pays all utilities including water/sewer/trash, gas and electric and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Serious inquiries only!