Euclid, OH
350 East 232nd St
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

350 East 232nd St

350 East 232nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

350 East 232nd Street, Euclid, OH 44123
Euclid

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
350 E. 232nd Street, Euclid, OH 44123 -- Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family in the heart of Euclid

$900 rent / $900 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
PETS OK
NO CMHA / NO SEC 8 / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

Spacious living room with built-in A/C unit that connects to the large open kitchen that has AMPLE storage and cabinet space (resident to supply their own stove/fridge)! 1st floor laundry room located off the kitchen in the utility closet area that offers additional storage. Bonus room off the back connects to the fully fenced in patio area. 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor, and a large 3rd bedroom on the 2nd floor. 1 full bathroom located on the 1st and 2nd floor, making this home incredibly convenient and functional! 2 car attached garage! Home does not have central air but the tenant is permitted to use window units.

Resident pays all utilities including water/sewer, gas and electric; and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal.

Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 East 232nd St have any available units?
350 East 232nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euclid, OH.
What amenities does 350 East 232nd St have?
Some of 350 East 232nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 East 232nd St currently offering any rent specials?
350 East 232nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 East 232nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 East 232nd St is pet friendly.
Does 350 East 232nd St offer parking?
Yes, 350 East 232nd St offers parking.
Does 350 East 232nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 East 232nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 East 232nd St have a pool?
No, 350 East 232nd St does not have a pool.
Does 350 East 232nd St have accessible units?
No, 350 East 232nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 350 East 232nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 East 232nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 350 East 232nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 350 East 232nd St has units with air conditioning.
