350 East 232nd St

350 E. 232nd Street, Euclid, OH 44123 -- Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family in the heart of Euclid



$900 rent / $900 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

PETS OK

NO CMHA / NO SEC 8 / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



Spacious living room with built-in A/C unit that connects to the large open kitchen that has AMPLE storage and cabinet space (resident to supply their own stove/fridge)! 1st floor laundry room located off the kitchen in the utility closet area that offers additional storage. Bonus room off the back connects to the fully fenced in patio area. 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor, and a large 3rd bedroom on the 2nd floor. 1 full bathroom located on the 1st and 2nd floor, making this home incredibly convenient and functional! 2 car attached garage! Home does not have central air but the tenant is permitted to use window units.



Resident pays all utilities including water/sewer, gas and electric; and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal.



Serious inquiries only.