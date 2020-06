Amenities

3 BR 1 Bath colonial in Euclid. Spacious kitchen with new counter top and backsplash as well as appliances included for your convenience. Livingroom has hardwood floors and a laundry room/mud complete the first floor. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs with ample closet space and a full bath. Located near freeway and shopping! ***Tenants are responsible for all utilities. We do not accept subsidized housing***