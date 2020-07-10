5703 Dalymount Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in Dublin's Trinity Park Community. So much living space! Big eat in kitchen with new flooring and a walk in pantry. Washer and dryer included. Spacious family room with a gas log fireplace that leads out to a private deck and patio area. The first floor office is perfect if you work from home. The huge master suite includes an enormous walk in closet and a private bath with double sinks. soaking tub and shower. Tons of storage area in the basement. The garage had a side by side parking area and a tandem area in the back to hold three cars. Located in Dublin schools, this home is ready for you now. No smoking or pet please. Prefer at least a 2 year lease.